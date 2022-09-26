The artist filming Covid tests inside his mouth
An artist living in eastern China filmed himself undergoing Covid tests with a camera in his mouth.
His latest project, which is compiled of footage of dozens of Covid tests, explores how China’s stringent virus controls have affected everyday life in the country.
Video by Wei Wang, BBC Chinese.
