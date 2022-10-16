Xi Jinping - Hong Kong has gone from chaos to governance

China's leader, Xi Jinping addressed delegates at the Communist Party's 20th congress.

In the opening speech he commented on the status of Hong Kong, three years after anti-government protests rocked the city.

Xi also reaffirmed his stance on Taiwan stating that China would peacefully seek to unify with the self-ruled island with the "greatest sincerity" but would reserve the use of force as an option.

It is widely expected that Xi will secure a third term as China's president. From 1982 to 2018, two term presidential limits were in effect in China however with their removal it is possible for Xi to remain president indefinitely.