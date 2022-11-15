Protests have erupted in Guangzhou, China in response to the country's strict zero-Covid policy.

The city's Haizhu District is in under a strict stay-at-home order amid the worst coronavirus outbreak in the city since the pandemic began. Protesters overturned a police car and tore down Covid control barriers.

The BBC has verified the location of these videos, but has not been able to confirm the source.

