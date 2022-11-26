Protests erupt after deadly China residential fine
Clips shared on social media in China appear to show fresh protests against Covid restrictions, after an apartment block fire killed 10 people.
Demonstrators were filmed confronting officials in the city of Urumqi, and shouting "end the Covid lockdown".
Beijing continues to pursue a zero-Covid policy, despite record infection numbers and growing public anger.
Authorities have denied claims that restrictions stopped people escaping Thursday's fire.