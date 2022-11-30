Riot police in hazmat suits have clashed with protesters in the city of Guangzhou, China.

Footage online shows police in white hazmat suits clutching riot shields to protect themselves from debris and glass thrown at them by protesters.

It follows a week of unrest over China's zero-Covid policy. The country has see a record number of new cases in recent days.

On Wednesday city officials said Covid restrictions would be relaxed in several districts.

This footage has been verified by the BBC.