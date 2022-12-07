Life is returning to normal on the streets of Beijing after big changes to China's most severe Covid policies.

It comes just a week after protests against the strict controls - which included forcing people into quarantine camps.

Locals have expressed hope and worry about the decision to abandon key policies that dominated their lives for almost three years.

Reporter: Stephen McDonell

Filmed and edited by Joyce Liu

