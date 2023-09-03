The highest storm alert is in force in Hong Kong as Typhoon Saola is approaching.

It could be the strongest storm to hit the region in decades, with the Hong Kong Observatory is warning of winds with mean speeds of 118 km/h.

Tens of millions of people in Hong Kong and adjacent areas of mainland China have taken shelter. Emergency shelters have been opening in the city of Shenzhen.

