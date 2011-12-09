Media player
Dozens die in India hospital fire
Dozens of people have been killed after a fire broke out in a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta (Kolkata).
Most of those who died were patients trapped after flames spread from the basement of the multi-storey AMRI hospital in the southern part of the city.
Fire services fought the blaze for five hours before bringing it under control.
09 Dec 2011
