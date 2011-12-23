Media player
Cooking Christmas meal in India
Christian families around the world celebrate Christmas Day with a family dinner.
But the kind of Christmas meal eaten, and even the kind of family eating it, can be very different in different cultures.
The D'Souza familia, in India, showed us how they would be enjoying their Christmas dinner.
23 Dec 2011
