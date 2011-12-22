Media player
Winter's heavy toll on Delhi's homeless
There are nearly 56,000 homeless people living in Delhi, according to the Indian capital's authorities. But some fear the number could be much higher.
For them, survival becomes much harder in winter.
Some shelters have been provided by the government, but residents complain that the conditions are abysmal and security remains a concern.
Shalu Yadav reports.
These are external links and will open in a new window