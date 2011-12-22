Homeless people in Delhi
There are nearly 56,000 homeless people living in Delhi, according to the Indian capital's authorities. But some fear the number could be much higher.

For them, survival becomes much harder in winter.

Some shelters have been provided by the government, but residents complain that the conditions are abysmal and security remains a concern.

Shalu Yadav reports.

  • 22 Dec 2011