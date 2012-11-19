Media player
Can western chefs compete in India?
Generations of Indians left the country for the West, taking with them their culinary influences to start restaurants around the world.
Now, as more people are moving back to India, they are changing tastes in the reverse direction too.
Rajini Vaidyanathan reports from Mumbai.
