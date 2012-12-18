Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Delhi bus gang rape: protests and vigils across India
The brutal gang rape of a young female student in Delhi on Sunday has sparked outrage across India.
The 23-year-old and a male friend were then beaten, stripped and thrown out of the bus they were on.
The woman is in a critical condition in hospital.
Sanjoy Majumder reports from Delhi.
-
18 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-20774611/delhi-bus-gang-rape-protests-and-vigils-across-indiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window