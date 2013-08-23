Media player
British curries 'have less oil and are less spicy'
A 10-day festival celebrating the British curry opens on Friday in India.
Six chefs from across Britain have travelled to Calcutta to show the Indians how curries are cooked in the UK.
Among others, British favourites like chicken tikka masala and broccoli Balti are on the menu.
One chef explained to reporter Rahul Tandon what a British curry was: "It's a modified version of an Indian curry.
"The difference is it's lighter in taste, there's less oil and it's less hot."
First broadcast on the Today programme on Friday 23 August.
23 Aug 2013
