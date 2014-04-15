Media player
India court recognises transgender people as third gender
India's Supreme Court has recognised transgender people as a third gender, in a landmark ruling.
"It is the right of every human being to choose their gender," it said in granting rights to those who identify themselves as neither male nor female.
According to one estimate, India has about two million transgender people.
Yogita Limaye reports.
15 Apr 2014
