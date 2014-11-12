Media player
Indian 'hospital' where sterilisation surgery carried out
Thirteen women have died after undergoing sterilisation surgery at a health camp organised by the government in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.
Many of the 83 women who had the operations required hospital treatment and at least 20 are in a critical condition.
The BBC's Yogita Limaye visited the basic clinic where the procedures were carried out.
12 Nov 2014
