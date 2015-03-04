Video

Police in India have secured a court injunction blocking the broadcast of an interview with one of the Delhi gang rapists on death row.

It came as the government demanded an explanation from jail officials over how British film-maker Leslee Udwin gained access.

Ms Udwin says she sought - and received - permission to conduct the interview from the then director-general of Tihar jail.

And she told a news conference the experience of speaking to convicted rapist Mukesh Singh had been ''extremely shocking'' and indicative of a deeper problem in society.