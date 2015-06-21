Media player
International Yoga Day: Thousands attend India session
Thousands of people have taken part in a mass yoga programme in the Indian capital, Delhi, to mark the first International Yoga Day.
Colourful mats were laid out on Rajpath - King's Avenue - where the main event was held.
The day, which is being billed as one to promote "harmony and peace", is being celebrated around the world.
Justin Rowlatt reports.
21 Jun 2015
