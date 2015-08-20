Trio pokes fun at Indian politics

Video

Political satire, the lifeblood of any democracy, is gaining popularity in India.

Satirist Sanjay Rajoura, lyricist Varun Grover and singer Rahul Ram are the driving force behind Aisi Taisi Democracy, which translates from the Hindi as Democracy Be Damned.

The group pokes fun at politicians, Bollywood stars and everyday life in the country, offering a nuanced critique of the world's largest democracy.

BBC News caught up with the trio ahead of their forthcoming tour.

Video journalist: Neha Sharma