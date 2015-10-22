Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What’s India’s beef with beef?
The lynching of a man over rumours he kept and consumed beef was premeditated and not spontaneous, an Indian commission of inquiry has concluded.
A panel from the National Commission for Minorities visited the village near Delhi where Mohammad Akhlaq - a Muslim - was beaten to death.
They said a Hindu temple had been used to plan the attack.
Government ministers of the Hindu nationalist BJP have said the incident was a spontaneous expression of anger.
But why are Indians up in arms about beef?
Video produced by Mohamed Madi
-
22 Oct 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window