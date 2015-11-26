Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone footage shows India coal mine as mining plans stepped up
The United Nations climate conference begins in Paris on Monday, and India's record on greenhouse gas emissions is likely to come under the spotlight.
India is planning to open a major new coal mine every month until 2020 and has not yet set a future cap on emissions, as it chooses to prioritise economic growth.
The BBC has filmed drone footage over one of India's many open-cast coal mines.
-
26 Nov 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-34929973/drone-footage-shows-india-coal-mine-as-mining-plans-stepped-upRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window