Drone footage shows India coal mine as mining plans stepped up

The United Nations climate conference begins in Paris on Monday, and India's record on greenhouse gas emissions is likely to come under the spotlight.

India is planning to open a major new coal mine every month until 2020 and has not yet set a future cap on emissions, as it chooses to prioritise economic growth.

The BBC has filmed drone footage over one of India's many open-cast coal mines.

  • 26 Nov 2015
