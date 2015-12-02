Akshansh's PhD: India man who didn't let cerebral palsy win

Video

Akshansh Gupta, 32, has just completed his doctorate from India's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in brain and computer interface.

Mr Gupta has cerebral palsy, a neurological condition that severely limits his movements and speech capability. He cannot walk, operate his own wheelchair or even feed himself.

India has more than 25 million disabled people but the country severely lacks proper infrastructure to support them.

"I feel that if you are determined, you can achieve anything. But you have to take the first step, until you do that, you can't expect the world to support you," he told the BBC.

