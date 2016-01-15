Media player
Acid attack survivor is new face of Indian fashion brand
An acid attack survivor has been signed-up to be the new face of an Indian fashion brand in a campaign they are calling Face of Courage.
Laxmi Saa was 15 when a 32-year-old man threw acid at her after she rejected his marriage proposal.
Since then she has undergone a number of reconstructive operations and become an outspoken advocate against unregulated sales of acid.
Kinjal Pandya-Wagh from the BBC's Delhi Bureau spoke to Ms Saa earlier.
15 Jan 2016
