Acid attack survivor is new face of Indian fashion brand

An acid attack survivor has been signed-up to be the new face of an Indian fashion brand in a campaign they are calling Face of Courage.

Laxmi Saa was 15 when a 32-year-old man threw acid at her after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Since then she has undergone a number of reconstructive operations and become an outspoken advocate against unregulated sales of acid.

Kinjal Pandya-Wagh from the BBC's Delhi Bureau spoke to Ms Saa earlier.

  • 15 Jan 2016