Are snake charmers offensive to India's cultural identity?

Many put this question to BBC Pop Up on social media after the team included footage of a snake charmer in one of its videos about India.

Some Twitter users felt that India had moved on from the time when snake charmers were presented as one of the symbols of the country.

But can an image be responsible for holding a nation back? And what happens to former cultural icons when it moves on?

Pop Up's Matt Danzico and Vikas Pandey went to a village of former snake charmers near Delhi to find the answer.

Follow what BBC Pop Up is up to in India and find out how to get involved at bbc.com/popup.