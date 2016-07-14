Masala chai is sold on every street corner in India
Video

Is this the world's best cup of tea?

The British may have introduced tea to India 150 years ago, but the country has really made the drink its own.

Cardamom, spices and ginger all go into the pot, to make the famous "masala chai". Is this the best cup of tea in the world?

Filmed and edited by Sanjay Ganguly

