'Thinking of Scarlett really hurts'

'Thinking of Scarlett still really hurts'
It has been a long wait for Fiona MacKeown, who has been fighting for justice for her daughter.
Scarlett Keeling was found dead on a beach in the western Indian state of Goa in February 2008.
Ms MacKeown talks to the BBC about her daughter.
Produced by Pratiksha Ghildial, edited by Sanjay Ganguly
23 Sep 2016
