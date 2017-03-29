The Indian state running out of meat
India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, is running short of meat after its new right-wing Hindu government began shutting down "illegal" slaughterhouses.

Produced by Shilpa Kannan, filmed and edited by Prem Boominathan

  • 29 Mar 2017