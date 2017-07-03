Manipur killings: Seeking justice for hundreds of 'unlawful deaths'
WARNING: This video contains very distressing images.
Human rights activists in India - on behalf of the country’s Supreme Court - are investigating more than 1,500 alleged unlawful killings.
Last year the court took the unprecedented step of empowering civilian investigators in the north-eastern state of Manipur where the Indian army and police have been fighting an insurgency for four decades.
Later this month the judges are expected to order a full investigation based on the activists’ findings which could lead to prosecutions.
Counting the dead in Manipur's shoot-to-kill war
Filmed and edited by Varun Nayar and Kunal Sehgal. Interviews by Soutik Biswas.
