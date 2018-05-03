Deadly dust storms hit India
India hit by deadly dust storms

Nearly 100 people have died in powerful dust storms in the northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Many were asleep at home when their houses collapsed after being struck by lightning and high winds. Elsewhere, trees were uprooted and power cables brought down.

