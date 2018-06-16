The barber who gives the world's 'best shave'

Media player
The India barber who gives the world's 'best shave'
His stall is just a table with a mirror propped on it under a spreading peepal tree, but according to the BBC's Justin Rowlatt, this barber does the best shave in the world.
Video by David Reid
16 Jun 2018
