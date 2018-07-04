The man travelling the world on a bamboo bicycle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why this man is travelling the world on his bamboo bike

Yakuza Solo is travelling the world on his bamboo bicycle to kick-start conversations with strangers about his home state Nagaland.

It's not a particularly well-known part of India but he's hoping his epic bamboo bike ride will change that.

Video by Sharad Bhade and Shalu Yadav.

  • 04 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Film recreates Syrian refugee journey