Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mumbai slum gets colourful makeover
Khar Danda, a tiny fishing village in India’s bustling city of Mumbai, has had a major makeover.
The artists who painted the village say bright colours will inspire people to think positive.
Video by Rahul Ransubhe, BBC Marathi, and Nikita Mandhani.
-
16 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window