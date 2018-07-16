Mumbai slum gets colourful makeover
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mumbai slum gets colourful makeover

Khar Danda, a tiny fishing village in India’s bustling city of Mumbai, has had a major makeover.

The artists who painted the village say bright colours will inspire people to think positive.

Video by Rahul Ransubhe, BBC Marathi, and Nikita Mandhani.

  • 16 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Riding round the world on a bamboo bike