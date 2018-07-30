India's four million unwanted
Video

India has published a list which effectively strips some four million people in the north-eastern state of Assam of their citizenship. While authorities have said the process will root out hordes of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, many fear the list will be used to target ethnic minorities in the state.

Video by Joe Miller, Shalu Yadav and Sanjay Ganguly

  • 30 Jul 2018