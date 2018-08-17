Coin collectors of the Ganges
The men who fish for coins in the Ganges to make a living

A group of men in the northern Indian town of Allahabad spend 10-12 hours in the Ganges river every day to fish for coins.

This is their only source of income.

Video by Vikas Pandey.

