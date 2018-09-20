Media player
Jet Airways: Passengers hurt in pressure drop
More than 30 Indian passengers, some bleeding from their noses and ears, have received treatment after pilots "forgot" to turn on a switch regulating cabin pressure, officials said.
20 Sep 2018
