Pros and cons of India's biometric scheme

Aadhaar: Pros and cons of the world's largest biometric scheme
India's Supreme Court has ruled that the controversial Aadhaar biometric scheme is constitutional.
But what are the strengths and drawbacks of the world's largest biometric scheme? The BBC spoke to two experts with opposing stances.
Video by Vikas Pandey and Krutika Pathi
26 Sep 2018
