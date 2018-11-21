Fashion revolution takes India by storm
A mash up of traditional Asian and Western clothing, known as Fusion wear - is revolutionising the Indian fashion market.

By 2020 it is expected to be worth $3.4bn (£2.58bn) - doubling what it was worth in 2017.

Indian couture designers have taken it from the streets to the runway.

The BBC Travel Show’s Cat Moh travels to Delhi to find out more.

  • 21 Nov 2018
