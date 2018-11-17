Why snow has brought despair to Kashmir's farmers

Media player
Why snow has brought despair to Kashmir's apple farmers
Apple farming is one of the main sources of income in Indian-administered Kashmir. But untimely snowfall in the region has meant massive losses for its farmers.
Video by Aamir Peerzada
17 Nov 2018
