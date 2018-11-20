India's selfie-seekers flock to new bridge

Media player
India's Signature Bridge a big draw for selfie-seekers
The Signature Bridge in India's capital city, Delhi, is just a few weeks old. But it has already become notorious for drawing selfie-seekers who climb onto its cables to get the perfect shot.
Video by Vikrant Singh, Piyush Nagpal and Nikita Mandhani
20 Nov 2018
