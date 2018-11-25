The woman protecting India's indigenous crops

Video

Rahibai Soma Popere lives in a tribal community in a village in Maharashtra, western India.

She pioneered a movement to preserve indigenous seeds with the help of BAIF, an organization promoting sustainable livelihood in rural India.

Her work has earned her the nickname 'Seed Mother'.

