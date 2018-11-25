Media player
'Seed Mother': The woman protecting India's indigenous crops
Rahibai Soma Popere lives in a tribal community in a village in Maharashtra, western India.
She pioneered a movement to preserve indigenous seeds with the help of BAIF, an organization promoting sustainable livelihood in rural India.
Her work has earned her the nickname 'Seed Mother'.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women
25 Nov 2018
