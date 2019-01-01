Cooking 'fake food' to make a living
Video

The Indian woman who makes 'fake food' for a living

You can look at it and you can even touch it - but you definitely can't eat it!

Shilpa Mitha's creations of classic Indian dishes made with clay went viral on Instagram, prompting her to quit her job and pursue her hobby of making food miniatures.

Video by Krutika Pathi, Jayakumar Sudandhirapandiyan and Varun Nayar

  • 01 Jan 2019