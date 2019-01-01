Making 'fake food' for a living
The Indian woman who makes 'fake food' for a living

You can look at it and you can even touch it - but you definitely can't eat it.

Shilpa Mitha quit her job to pursue her hobby of making clay miniatures of classic Indian dishes.

