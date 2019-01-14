Families of trapped miners live in limbo

Media player
Meghalaya mine: Families of trapped workers live in limbo
Afroza Khatoon’s husband, Abdul Kalam Sheikh, was trapped when the mine he was working in flooded on 13 December. Efforts continue to save him and 14 other miners.
Video by Salman Ravi and Devashish Kumar
14 Jan 2019
