India's singing, beatboxing policeman wins hearts
Indian traffic policeman Vikas Singh could not afford music lessons so he decided to start imitating instruments instead. A video of him went viral last week.
Video by Abhishek Madhukar and Supreet Aneja
30 Jan 2019
