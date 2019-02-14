Attack on Kashmir bus kills soldiers

Media player
Kashmir attack kills Indian paramilitaries
More than 30 Indian paramilitary soldiers have been killed in a bomb attack by militants on their convoy - the deadliest attack on Indian forces in disputed Kashmir for years.
The blast took place on the heavily guarded Srinagar-Jammu highway about 20km (12 miles) from Srinagar.
Pakistan-based Islamist group Jaish-e Mohammad said it carried out a suicide bombing.
14 Feb 2019
