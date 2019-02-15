Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indian interior minister meets police hurt in Pulwama attack
India's Interior Minister Rajnath Singh meets with officers injured in a suicide bomb attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.
Thursday's bombing was the deadliest attack on Indian forces in the region for decades - killing 46 paramilitary police.
15 Feb 2019
