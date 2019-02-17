Bollywood's first LGBTQ film
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bollywood's first major LGBTQ film

A new Bollywood film, the first to focus on LGBTQ relationships, has been released in India.

'How I Felt When I Saw That Girl' is the first major Indian film with a star cast is focus on the issue.

The film's director Shelly Chopra Dhar spoke to the BBC about the significance of this film for India's LGBTQ community.

  • 17 Feb 2019
Go to next video: The trans woman shattering the glass ceiling in Indian politics