Bollywood's first LGBTQ film

Bollywood's first major LGBTQ film
A new Bollywood film, the first to focus on LGBTQ relationships, has been released in India.
'How I Felt When I Saw That Girl' is the first major Indian film with a star cast is focus on the issue.
The film's director Shelly Chopra Dhar spoke to the BBC about the significance of this film for India's LGBTQ community.
17 Feb 2019
