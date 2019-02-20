India planes crash during show rehearsal
Aero India: One dead as planes crash during rehearsal

Two India Air Force planes collided in mid-air while rehearsing an aerobatic performance, killing one pilot and injuring two others.

The crash on Tuesday took place as the pilots practised a display ahead of the Aero India air show in Bengaluru.

