India planes crash during show rehearsal

Aero India: One dead as planes crash during rehearsal
Two India Air Force planes collided in mid-air while rehearsing an aerobatic performance, killing one pilot and injuring two others.
The crash on Tuesday took place as the pilots practised a display ahead of the Aero India air show in Bengaluru.
20 Feb 2019
