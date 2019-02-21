Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nuns in India protest alleged rape of a nun by bishop
Nuns in India are protesting on behalf of a fellow nun who was allegedly raped 13 times by a bishop. He denies the charges.
At a time when the Catholic church is facing a tide of sexual abuse allegations, many are asking why nuns' complaints in India are met with silence.
Yogita Limaye reports from Kerala
21 Feb 2019
