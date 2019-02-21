Why is India's Catholic church silent about sexual abuse?
Video

Nuns in India protest alleged rape of a nun by bishop

Nuns in India are protesting on behalf of a fellow nun who was allegedly raped 13 times by a bishop. He denies the charges.

At a time when the Catholic church is facing a tide of sexual abuse allegations, many are asking why nuns' complaints in India are met with silence.

Yogita Limaye reports from Kerala

