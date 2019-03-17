'The river has eaten my land'

Media player
How climate change is sinking an Indian island
Thousands of people still live on the Indian island of Ghoramora, which has shrunk in size to just 4.5 sq km.
It's one of scores of low-lying islands in the Sundarbans Delta that are rapidly disappearing.
Scientists say global warming has caused melting snow and ice to swell the rivers, and the sea level has risen.
Tens of thousands have fled Ghoramora in recent decades.
17 Mar 2019
