Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is unemployment rising in India?
The Indian government made job creation a key part of its plan for India when it took office in 2014. Now leaked government data suggests unemployment has been rising under the current administration, igniting a fierce debate in the country.
Reality Check takes a look at the controversial data.
You can find more Reality Check coverage of the 2019 Indian election here.
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin.
-
09 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window